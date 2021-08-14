Open Governance Token (OPEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $129,004.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $129,004.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00883268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00104080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044298 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.