Open Governance Token Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $80,893.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00878912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00107022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

