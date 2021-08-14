Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LPRO opened at $35.06 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.34.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

