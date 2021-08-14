Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $63,395.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

