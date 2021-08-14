Open Platform Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $56,860.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.50 or 0.00873215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00105624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

