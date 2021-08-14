OpenDAO Price Hits $1.94 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.78 or 0.00878143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00101019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043750 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

