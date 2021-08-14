OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $47.58 million and $8.27 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.