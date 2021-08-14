Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPNT stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.