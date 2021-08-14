Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $2.55 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00005435 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and $104.35 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00136787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.80 or 0.99792020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00875226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

