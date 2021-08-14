Optas LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

