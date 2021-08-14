OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 331.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 188.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

