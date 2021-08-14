Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $102,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.38 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

