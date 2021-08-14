OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

OSUR opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a P/E ratio of -155.26 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

