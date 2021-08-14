Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 66% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $668.37 million and approximately $30.21 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00882682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00101241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

