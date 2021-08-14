Orbitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $863,696.71 and approximately $20.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,996.24 or 1.00012712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00032784 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.26 or 0.01007151 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00362699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.63 or 0.00420580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00079366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

