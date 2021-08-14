Orchid Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Orchid has a total market cap of $271.29 million and $36.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.00877935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044032 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.