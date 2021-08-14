Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,640 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Terex by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.