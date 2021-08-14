Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Autoliv by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

