Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $44,827,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,916,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

