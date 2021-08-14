Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $132.01 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.