Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $191.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

