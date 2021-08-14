Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,973 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 18.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,370.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

