Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

