Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 831 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.36. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

