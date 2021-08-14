Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,987,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

