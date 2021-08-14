Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

