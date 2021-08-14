OREO Market Cap Hits $36,614.95 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One OREO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. OREO has a total market cap of $36,614.95 and $38,259.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OREO has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.80 or 1.00005804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00032159 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.00999521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00363415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00421428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00079931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004795 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars.

