Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.98 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $715,680.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

