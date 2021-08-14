Origin Dollar Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $39,507.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00155428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,794.08 or 0.99864799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00872057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

