Origin Protocol (OGN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $109.33 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $368.39 million and approximately $109.33 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00873621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00106071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043825 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,122,861 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

