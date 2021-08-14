OriginTrail Tops One Day Volume of $1.96 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $142.82 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00102558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,055,191 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

