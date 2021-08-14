Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $8.84 on Major Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $265.19 million and approximately $23.27 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.84 or 0.00018902 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00876036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00100229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

