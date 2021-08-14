OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.14.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Truist Securities upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
KIDS opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. On average, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
About OrthoPediatrics
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
