OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Truist Securities upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. On average, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

