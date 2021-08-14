Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Financial Comparison

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 11.60 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84%

Summary

BrewBilt Brewing beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

