OST (OST) Market Cap Tops $8.17 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. OST has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $198,961.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00879489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00100766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043730 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

