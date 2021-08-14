Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $416.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

