OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $861,250.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00319322 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001275 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.12 or 0.00951118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

