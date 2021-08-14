Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $112,942.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $41.01 million and approximately $112,942.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,799.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.68 or 0.06933114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.49 or 0.01481830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00389159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00150510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.27 or 0.00573227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00357849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00309125 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,056,381 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.