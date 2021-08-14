Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 171.8% in July

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,871,900 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the July 15th total of 1,792,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,785,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OZSC stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 12,901,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,460,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

