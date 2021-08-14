Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 171.8% in July

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,871,900 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the July 15th total of 1,792,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,785,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OZSC stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 12,901,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,460,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
