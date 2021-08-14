PAC Global Achieves Market Cap of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

