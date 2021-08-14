Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.75 Million

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $187.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $189.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $193.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $747.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $769.50 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

PPBI stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

