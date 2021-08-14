Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 379,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.15.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

