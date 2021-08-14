Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,206 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.06. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $95.55 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

