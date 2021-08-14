PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Position Trimmed by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,697 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of PagSeguro Digital worth $54,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,199. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

