PAID Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $51.83 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

