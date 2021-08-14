PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 306.6% in July

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 306.6% from the July 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFX opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95. PainReform has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

