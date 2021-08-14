Pallapay Market Cap Reaches $4.66 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $525,497.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00137661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00154746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,997.81 or 1.00077837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.