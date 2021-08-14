Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,351 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Palomar worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $506,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,933,712 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLMR opened at $84.51 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.22 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

