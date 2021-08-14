Pancake Bunny Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $11.70 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.57 or 0.00022552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00879489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00100766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

