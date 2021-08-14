PancakeSwap Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $405.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $20.65 or 0.00043802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00876315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00106948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001913 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 209,700,650 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.